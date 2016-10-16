Alleged irregularities in purchase and diversion of foodgrain meant for Nutrimix

The State government is reported to have ignored a recommendation of the Kudumbasree Mission executive director to probe the irregularities in the purchase and diversion of wheat purchased for preparing the health food Nutrimix for children admitted to anganwadis.

Former executive director K.B. Valasala Kumari had written a letter to the then Local Self-Government Department Principal Secretary on October 29 last hinting at the diversion of foodgrains sourced from the Food Corporation of India at a subsidised rate of Rs.4.15 a kg to the open market.

Nutrimix

The letter accessed by The Hindu says that subsidised wheat allotted to Kudumbasree Nutrimix units under the Wheat-Based Nutrition Programme (WBNP) was diverted for other purposes.

Rules had specifically stated that the raw materials for preparing the mix be purchased from trustworthy and licensed wholesaler dealers and proper bills be secured for each purchase.

The executive director had expressed her concerns about the mode of purchase and sought an inquiry into the entire gamut of issues.

Official sources told The Hindu here that the government chose to ignore the letter and no serious probe was conducted as desired by the executive director.

As many as 2,000 women were engaged in 300 groups across the State for preparing the mix. The grama panchayats were paying the bills for the quantity of the mix procured by them. The mission used to furnish the quantity of wheat required to the FCI through the Social Justice Department.

A scrutiny in the face of complaints about foodgrain diversion bared the glaring mismatch between the quantity of wheat procured from the FCI and the mix prepared and distributed to the anganwadis.

As per rough estimates, about 2,000 tonnes of wheat was diverted to the open market at a cost of about Rs.16 per kg.

Though a three-member team was constituted for drawing up guidelines for preparing and packing the mix, it was also kept in the cold storage and the alleged illegal trade of grain was continuing without any hitch.

Other senior officials in the mission are also reported to have expressed their strong opinion to expose those behind the trade, but in vain. Given the strong stance of the government against corruption and nepotism, those behind the trade may be brought to book soon, sources said.