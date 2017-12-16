Senate meeting held peacefully

more-in

The selection process for the next Vice Chancellor gained momentum at a Kerala University senate meeting on Saturday with the members choosing not to harp on the issue concerning the allegations of nepotism in the appointment of a faculty member.

Nominated

The meeting unanimously nominated State Planning Board vice chairman V.K. Ramachandran as the Senate’s nominee to the search committee constituted to choose the next Vice Chancellor.

The proposal was raised by Syndicate member K.H. Babujan and seconded by A.A. Rahim, another member.

Term to end

The four-year term of the current Vice Chancellor P.K. Radhakrishnan will come to an end in February.

The meeting, which had the sole agenda, lasted for barely 10 minutes.