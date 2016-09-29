An SMS alert system is to be rolled out by Forest Department to warn citizens residing on areas bordering forests to take safety measures in case wild animals enter human habitations. Announcing this in the Assembly, in reply to a question on Wednesday, Minister for Forests K. Raju said the trial of the SMS alert system in Munnar and Wayanad had been found effective. The government was also giving shape to ‘Jagratha Samithis’ to be set up at all panchayats bordering forests to take safety measures in case wild animals strayed into human habitations.

Please Wait while comments are loading...