Inspectors take charge as SHOs

more-in

Senior police officers in the rank of Inspector assumed charge as Station House Officers (SHO) in 196 police stations in the State on Monday.

The State-level launch of the reform was held at the Medical College police station when Inspector C. Binukumar took charge as the SHO in the presence of State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Behera said that SHOs, who constitute a vital part of the police machinery, have been entrusted with the important tasks of accepting complaints and initiating legal action. Service delivery is bound to improve by bringing experienced officers to the position,” he said.

He added that the ongoing reform process could be termed historic as the creation of a separate division for crime investigation would improve the efficiency of the police force, especially during probes.

With the development, as many as 203 stations have come under the supervision of Inspector SHOs. Seven stations had been brought under the reform previously. Two Sub Inspectors, each to lead the law-and-order and crime investigation divisions, will function under the SHO.

Inspector General (Thiruvananthapuram range) Manoj Abraham and District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) P. Prakash were among those who were present on the occasion.