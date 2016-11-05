: A two-day orientation programme organised by the Indira Gandhi National Open University regional centre here for academic counsellors of life sciences and chemistry began here on Friday.

Satyajeet Rajan, Director General, Institute of Management in Government (IMG), inaugurated the programme.

B. Sukumar, Regional Director, IGNOU Thiruvananthapuram regional centre, presided over the function. Jaswant Sokhi, Sunita Malhotra, Bharat Inder Fozdar, and Neera Kapoor, faculty members from the School of Sciences, IGNOU headquarters, New Delhi, are the resource persons for the programme. Nearly 35 academic counsellors from various study centres under the Madurai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Bijapur, Port Blair, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kochi, Vadakara, and Thiruvananthapuram regional centres are taking part in the event.