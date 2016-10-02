Awards will be given to the best article/series/ reports which appeared in English and Malayalam dailies between October 1, 2015 and September 30, 2016. Awards will also be given to the best health-related reports/programmes which appeared in visual media/radio. Those applying for the awards should sent five copies of the report/CD before October 15 to the Editor, Nammude Aarogyam, IMA State headquarters, Anayara P.O., Thiruvananthapuram-29.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has invited nominations for its media awards, Nammude Aarogyam.

