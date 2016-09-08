BJP supporters take out a march to the Secretariat on Wednesday in protest against the attack on the party office at Kunnukuzhy in the city. —Photo: S. Mahinsha

300 cases of violence reported since LDF took over: Rajagopal

Several hundreds of activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to the streets on Wednesday in protest against the attack on the party State committee office.

The demonstration, which was taken out to the Secretariat, was inaugurated by O. Rajagopal, MLA. He alleged that over 300 cases of violence had been reported in the State since the Pinarayi Vijayan government came into power.

“The Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] has been targeting workers of the BJP, fearing the latter’s emergence in the State. The CPI(M) has unleashed a spate of attacks against its political rivals with its cadres taking law into their own hands, boosted by the complicit backing of the Chief Minister and police officials,” he alleged.

'CM reneging on promises'

Mr. Rajagopal also accused the Chief Minister of going back on assurances that had been made to the Governor to adopt effective steps to rein in violence in the State. “On the sidelines of the Onam feast organised at Raj Bhavan, the Governor had expressed concern over the rising violence.

While the Chief Minister provided assurances then, he has done nothing to turn his words into action,” he said.

BJP national executive committee member P.K. Krishnadas delivered the keynote address.

Party national council member Karamana Jayan and other leaders, including M.S. Kumar, Danny J. Paul, Gopan Chennithala, Athiyannoor Sreekumar and Girikumar, were among those who were present on the occasion.