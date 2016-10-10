More recreational facilities to come up on 19 acres

The ambitious plans of the Kerala Tourism at the Veli tourist village bears to make holidaying there a fun-filled experience.

Oceanarium, snow park, merry rides and amphitheatre figure in the host of recreational facilities being planned.

The facilities are to come up in 19 acres acquired in 2000 by Kerala Tourism for setting up a Rs.20-crore amusement park through private participation on a Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) mode.

Andrew Caldwell, who has designed several amusement parks, is to oversee the construction of the park as per the master plan prepared with the assistance of a UK-based consultant, Portico Leisure Limited.

A resort with 15 keys, youth centre, information centre, and Kalashekthram on the lines of the famed Nisagandhi auditorium in the Kanakakunnu palace, figure in the proposal being worked out.

On three plots

The facilities are to come up on three plots, including the one on the right side of Veli-Shanghumughom road. Oceanarium and the other facilities being planned were presented before Minister for Tourism A.C. Moideen.

The Abu Dhabi-based Southern Fun City (SFC), which was entrusted with the BOT project, backed out after their demand for more land to construct a hotel was not approved.

Official sources said the funds for the much-needed facelift of tourist village would be sourced from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) is also being explored for the project.

The cruise ride and water sports in the village, managed by the State-owned Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) will also be revamped, and so will the floating restaurant managed by the KTDC.