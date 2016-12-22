more-in

Thiruvananthapuram

Security has been tightened and entry to the wards restricted using visitors’passes at the SAT hospital after a home nurse, employed by one of the patients, was caught stealing cash and mobile phone from another woman in the ward on Wednesday.

The cash and mobile was stolen from the restroom where the owner had left it while she visited the bathroom.

After she found her purse missing, she raised an alarm, following which the hospital security staff called the Medical College police.

The money was recovered from the home nurse after the police questioned her.

