Go for fish, this Christmas eve

Seafood buffs can treat themselves to a sumptuous feast at home this Christmas eve. Matsyafed, for the first time, is bringing out a ‘Feast of Seven Fishes’ kit for the festival.

The kit will be on sale through Matsyafed fish marts from December 22 to January 2 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts. Fisheries Minister J.Mercykutty Amma is scheduled to inaugurate the sales. An official press note issued here said The kit would comprise seven varieties of fresh, uncontaminated fish (seer fish, tuna, shrimp, mackerel, sardine, squid, and vela), mostly caught using the hook and line method. The kits are priced at Rs.1,500 and Rs.1,000. For advance booking of kits, contact 9526041320 in Thiruvananthapuram, 9526041293 in Kollam, 9526041296 in Kottayam, and 9526041391 in Ernakulam.

