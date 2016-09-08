Even though train services resumed on the Konkan Railway network on Wednesday, two trains have been rescheduled.

Two wagons and one brake van of a goods train had derailed between Ankola and Gokarna stations on Tuesday afternoon.

Train no. 12619 Lokmanya Tilak (T) – Mangaluru Matsyagandha Express scheduled to leave Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 3.20 pm on Wednesday is rescheduled to leave 12.45 am on Thursday, late by 9.25 hours.

Train No. 12133 Mumbai CST- Mangaluru Junction Express schedule to leave CSTM at 10 pm on Wednesday is rescheduled to leave 4 am on Thursday, late by 6 hours.

Train No. 22114 Kochuveli – Lokmanya Tilak Express, scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 12.35 am on Thursday is rescheduled to leave at 7 am the same day due to the late running of its pairing train, said a release from Southern Railway.