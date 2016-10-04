Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh’s Akhila Bharatiya Boudhik Pramukh Mukunda C.R. speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed building of Vishwa Hindu Parishat at Kadri in Mangaluru on Monday.— Photo: H.S. Manjunath

The Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh’s Akhila Bharatiya Boudhik Pramukh Mukunda C.R. here on Monday asked activists to focus on fighting against cow slaughter legally rather than attacks.

Speaking at a function to open the new office of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad here, Mr. Mukunda said that with the changing times there was a need to change the way activists fought cow slaughter and “love jihad” in the coastal region.

“I am not saying stop the use of physical force that was landing youths in prison. But there should be more stress on legal fight,” he said.

Mr. Mukunda said that the fight against cow slaughter and “love jihad” should be tactful. Youngsters should make use of Right to Information Act to get information and legally fight issues before appropriate forums and courts.

Taking the example of the work by some activists stopping illegal cow slaughter in Bunder (in Mangaluru), Mr. Mukunda said that more activists should study laws related to protection of animals and make use of them. “The new office should be the base for bringing in a change in the way we fight cow slaughter and love jihad,” he said

Secretary General of Vishwa Hindu Parishad International Champatrai Ji said that the VHP was committed to protecting the nation’s boundaries. “Protection of our nation would be protection of the Hindus,” he added.

He said that as the Defence forces prepare to take on enemy troops, society was also preparing its mind to take on the enemies.

VHP Dakshina Madhya Sanghatana Pramukh Gopal and VHP Karnataka Dakshina Pranta Karyavahak M.B. Puranik also spoke. Swamijis from different mutts from Dakshina Kannada participated in the function.