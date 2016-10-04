About eight armed persons barged into the house of Vasudeva Asranna, one of the hereditary Moktesaras of Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, in the early hours of Tuesday and decamped with 82 sovereigns of gold (over 650 gm) and Rs. 50,000 in cash.

According to police, the incident occurred at Mr. Asranna’s house at Gidikere near Kateel, coming under Bajpe police limits. The robbers made their way into the house soon after midnight and threatened the inmates with revolvers and lethal weapons before forcing them to part with valuables.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot to supervise the investigation by Bajpe police, who have registered a case of dacoity.