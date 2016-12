Power supply to be hit in Mangaluru, Udupi today

more-in

Many areas in and around Mangaluru will go without power supply on Thursday as Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) is undertaking emergency repair works.

Areas in Central Mangaluru will not get power supply between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. following maintenance works at Nandigudda and Attavar sub-stations.

The areas affected include Marnamikatte, Morgan’s Gate, Kudpadi, Emphasis, Bolara, Mulihithlu, Mangala Devi, Hoige Bazaar, Nandigudda, Attavar, Valencia, Jeppu, Yemmekere, Falnir, Hampanakatte, Old Kent Road, Pandeshwar and surrounding areas.

Areas around Central Market, Market Road, GHS Road, V.T. Road, K.S. Rao Road, Town Hall and surrounding areas will not get power supply between 10 a.m. and 4.30 p.m., in view of shifting of 250 kV Town Hall transformer.

Gurupura, Addur, Kuppepadavu, Adyapadi, Kaikamba, Yedapadavu, Muduperar, Kandavara, Malali, Muttur, Kompadavu and surrounding areas will remain without power supply between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Udupi-Manipal

All areas under MESCOM’s Udupi Unit 1, Unit 2, Kunjibettu, Malpe, Udyavar, Puttur-Ambagilu, Manipal, Alevoor, Muudubelle, Brahmavar 1 and 2, Heggunje, Pethri, Kallainpur, Kapu, Shirva, Katpadi, Mudrangadi branches and surrounding areas will go without power supply between 9.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. following emergency maintenance works proposed at KPTCL’s 110/33/11 kV Manipal Sub-Station.