Christmas celebrated with gaiety in Udupi

Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Catholic Diocese, at the Christmas mass at the Mother of Sorrows Church in Udupi on Sunday.

The festival of Christmas was celebrated with gaiety in Udupi district on Sunday.

The Christmas mass was held in all churches on Saturday evening. The members of Christian community met their relatives and friends and exchanged greetings with one another.

Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Catholic Diocese, conducted the mass at the Our Lady of Health Church in Shirva. The mass was held at the Mother of Sorrows Church here at midnight. The churches across the district were beautifully decorated with lamps and sky lanterns. The Christmas cribs at the churches were a major attraction.

Christmas carols were sung before the mass at the churches. The arrival of Santa Claus added to the celebrations. The members of youth organisations held special cultural programmes in the churches.

Cakes were distributed to the devotees at many places. Members of the Christian community also prepared various delicacies and invited their neighbours and friends to their houses.