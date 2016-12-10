Bharatlal Meena favours assessing college lecturers

Bharatlal Meena, Principal Secretary of Higher Education, speaking after inaugurating a conference of principals at Mangalore University, Mangalagangotri, Konaje, in Mangaluru on Friday.

Stressing on qualitative teaching Bharatlal Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, on Friday suggested that college principals video record teaching by lecturers and get it analysed by experts.

Addressing teachers at a conference on the topic, “Issues and concerns of affiliated colleges” at Mangalore University, Mr. Meena said that the analysis would help in knowing the positive aspects and drawbacks of teaching. In addition, he suggested that the university and colleges get feedback from students on the teaching by lecturers and advise faculty on improvements, if required.

Advising teachers to start using technology in teaching and marking attendance, he said that the future would be a technology-driven and competitive era. “Prepare your students to face the technology-driven era,” he said and added that just getting degrees would not be enough to face a competitive world.

He said that teachers and students could use smart phones for recording attendance.

The Additional Chief Secretary suggested that colleges use achievers among alumni to get funds for college development works. A majority of colleges in the State did not lave a list of their alumni. Of about 3,000 colleges in the State, only about 10 could have such as list. “They are the source of funding. Use them,” he said.

Asking teachers and parents not to be a “missing link”, Mr. Meena suggested that they pass on the values, discipline and leadership qualities to the next generation without simply blaming the youth for misusing technology.

He suggested that colleges resume morning assemblies to communicate with students on various academic issues and developments.

Hailing people from the coastal belt, particularly Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, and calling the region as an intellectual and entrepreneurial hub, he said that if at all any changes should occur in the field of education, it should come from the region.

Mr. Meena said that a time may come where colleges which have not been accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) might not get recognition.