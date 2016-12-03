Baale Muhurta of Palimar Mutt tomorrow

more-in

The Baale Muhurta of Palimar Mutt, which will take over as the Paryaya Mutt in January 2018, will be held on the mutt premises here on Sunday.

Baale Muhurta is the first of the preliminaries before the next Paryaya festival. Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt will ascend the Paryaya Peetha on January 20, 2018. It will be his second Paryaya.

The Baale Muhurta would be held at 8.32 a.m. here on Sunday. During the Baale Muhurta, plantain saplings are planted. This is done to ensure plentiful supply of plantain leaves, which are used for “Anna Dana” at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple.

The biennial Paryaya festival marks the change of authority to manage the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple .