Accused in attempt-to-murder case arrested

more-in

The Mangaluru South Police on Friday arrested three people on the charge of attempting to murder one Mohammed Ejaz on December 2 near an apartment on Nellikai Road in the city.

The police gave the names of the accused as Ahmed Shinan alias Jaleel alias Chinna alias Shinan (22), who was residing behind Nadupalli Masjid in the city, Sheikh Shabaz alias Chaba (22), a resident of Kudroli, and Anis Ashram (19), also a resident of Kudroli. The three were arrested at Surathkal on specific information, an official release stated.

Mohammed Ejaz was allegedly attacked by the accused with sharp weapons when he was parking his two-wheeler in the parking lot of the apartment on December 2. Old rivalry is said to be the reason behind the attack, the police said. The police recovered the two-wheeler and weapons used to commit the crime.

Sub-Inspector Ananth Murdeshwar and his staff arrested the accused under directions from Inspector K.U. Belliyappa, the release added.