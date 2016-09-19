The police have identified at least 69 commercial buildings in the city that have contravened building by-laws as far as underground parking space is concerned and will write to Mangaluru City Corporation to set things in order.

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekar told reporters here on Sunday that diversion of basement parking space in buildings for commercial activities has resulted in parking of vehicles on public roads and pavements thereby hindering smooth flow of traffic. Hence the move, he said.

To book cases

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Sanjeev M. Patil said that the police would not hesitate to book cases against vehicles parked on roads and pavements near buildings whose basements have been diverted for other uses. The traffic situation in the city has become alarming and the police cannot be mute spectators, he said.

Mr. Patil said that the traffic police would launch a drive against unauthorised parking on Falnir (Mother Teresa) Road on Monday where parked vehicles have been eating into the road space.

Bus operators

Meanwhile, the traffic police held a meeting with city and service bus operators and drivers after the commissioner received a host of public complaints on the way buses are driven on the city roads.

Mr. Chandra Sekar said that over 70 per cent of complaints received from the public during the phone-in related to rash driving, blaring horns, discourtesy to commuters, and the like.

Also, operators said that some of the bus routes have to be reorganised as per the original permit after roads in the city have been widened.

All these issues would be taken up during the ensuing meeting of the Regional Transport Authority, he said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have offered to train drivers on safe driving.

