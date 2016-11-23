‘Do not politicise matters pertaining to Muslim laws’

A large number of people took part in the Shariat protection convention organised by the Muslim Central Committee, Dakshina Kannada, in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Talaq is a question of religious custom followed by Muslims and this should not be politicised in the name of enforcing Uniform Civil Code, said B.K. Abdul Khader Musliyar Khasimi Bandrana, general secretary of Karnataka Jamait-ul Ulema.

Speaking at a Shariat protection convention organised by the Central Muslim Committee here on Tuesday, Mr. Bandrana said that it was sad that a matter related to Muslim customs was being politicised. Let the Union government talk of development issues and not one’s religious practices and beliefs. The Union government should focus on ways to alleviate poverty than on enforcing Uniform Civil Code.

Abdul Aziz Darami, a member of the Karnataka Samasta Mushavar, said that it was foolhardy on the part of the Bharartiya Janata Party government to speak about bringing in Uniform Civil Code that would lead people to agitate.

Mr. Darami said that it was wrong on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about Uniform Civil Code when the Constitution itself guarantees freedom to practise one’s religion.

Mr. Darami said that it is not possible to bring in Uniform Civil Code in the country due to religious diversity. “It is not as simple as changing one’s clothes,” he said.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies U.T. Khader said that a judicious and conscious decision should be taken regarding Uniform Civil Code.