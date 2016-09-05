P. Arun Sakthi Kumar is the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Madurai City.
The young Indian Police Service officer was hitherto Assistant Superintendent of Police in Thoothukudi. On being promoted, he assumed office in the city on Sunday.
A graduate from Madras Medical College, Dr. Kumar replaces A. Radhika who was transferred to Chennai.
