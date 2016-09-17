Business establishments remained closed; government bus services were normal

The bandh call given by farmers’ organisations and trade bodies in protest against attacks on Tamils in Karnataka in the Cauvery issue evoked mixed response in the nine southern districts on Friday. While most of the business establishments remained closed, government bus services plied normally, albeit with low patronage.

Members of various political parties and organisations were taken into custody when they attempted to indulge in rail roko across the region. The Rameswaram-Tiruchi passenger train was briefly held up at Paramakudi when SDPI volunteers climbed up the locomotive. Thirty three MDMK members were picked up when they entered the Tirunelveli railway junction and blocked a train on the third platform. VCK cadres were arrested when they blocked the Island Express, in which they travelled from Kanniyakumari, at the Nagercoil junction. Members of Dalit Rights Protection Movement were held in Nagercoil when they attempted to lay a siege to a Udipi hotel.

While Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses were operated only up to Parasala on the Tamil Nadu border, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses piled as usual to all destinations in Kerala from Kanniyakumari district. Tension was in the air at Bodinayakkanur when advocates burnt the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in front of the court complex. Trucks on inter-State routes were off the roads and were parked on the Dindigul-Palani road.

The bandh was near total in Madurai city, where only medical shops, tea stalls and restaurants remained open. In Tirunelveli, about 50 per cent of the shops began their business as usual in the morning but shut down as the day progressed.

All government and aided schools and many matriculation schools had their quarterly examinations in Tirunelveli.

In Thoothukudi, country boat fishermen kept off sea while mechanised boats ventured into sea.

In Virudhunagar district, fireworks industry, which is gearing up for the ensuing Deepavali season, operated all its units as usual.

Members of various parties were taken into custody when they attempted to stage a rail roko