In recognition:S. Josephine of Vibis Natural Bee Farm receives an award from A.Velumani, Managing Director, Thyrocare Technologies, in Madurai on Tuesday.— Photo: S. James

Being in it is a hindrance to success in life, says A. Velumani, MD of Thyrocare

Stating that being in a comfort zone was a hindrance to success in life, A. Velumani, Managing Director of Thyrocare Technologies, urged aspiring entrepreneurs to come out of their comfort zone to scale greater heights in their career.

Mr. Velumani, who was speaking at the 42nd anniversary celebration of Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association here on Tuesday, drew example from his own career to drive home the point.

“I gave up my job as a scientist in Bhabha Atomic Research Centre when I was 36 years old and had two children. Had I not done that, I would not have created Thyrocare, which is a Rs. 3,200-crore enterprise now,” he said.

Urging the aspiring entrepreneurs to arrive at a unique selling proposition in which there could be no competitors, he said, “If there is a competitor, it means one of you is copying the other,” he said.

T.K. Chandiran, Executive Director of Chennai Silks, said he owed his success partly to Madurai where he spent 24 years in the early days of his life and learnt the business.

Three awards

Three awards instituted by MADITSSIA were presented at the function.

The MADITSSIA-AIMO Visvesvaraya Award for 2015 was presented to Bhargavee Rubber, Madurai; Sega Plascan Exports, Virudhunagar; and Rope Production Centre, Madurai.

The Chairman’s Special Award in this category was presented to Ruby Food Products, Madurai.

The MADITSSIA-Sakthi Masala Women Entrepreneur Award was presented to Vibis Natural Bee Farms and Himalayan Poly Cords, Madurai.

The MADITSSIA-TVS Service Industry Award was presented to Guru Hospital, Madurai, and SCV Computer Dataware, Alangulam, Tirunelveli district.