Raju Murugan (right), Director of the film Joker, receiving an award from A. Kathir, Executive Director of Evidence, in Madurai on Saturday.— Photo: G. Moorthy

Stating that casteism and related issues were entrenched in the society, Raju Murugan, director of the film Joker , said that he had faced minor trouble while shooting the film from certain political party, who thought the film to be about caste.

Receiving the ‘Best creation for social change award-2016’ from the NGO Evidence, Mr. Raju Murugan said, “Even while shooting the scenes that speak about corruption or religious fundamentalism, I did not face any issues. However, a 30-minutes shoot in front of Periyar statue in Dharmapuri about an inter-caste marriage landed us in trouble.”

He said that he was called by the leaders of a political party and he had to assure them that the movie was not about caste. “Similarly, officials did not grant permission to shoot in government buildings as they suspected that we were portraying caste-related issues,” he added.

Stating that he was overwhelmed to receive the award, Mr. Raju Murugan said, “The movie spoke about activists who work for the people against all odds. I feel humbled to receive the award from such people today,” he said.

A. Kathir, Executive Director of Evidence, said that the film had honoured the activists who work for the people on the field despite enormous challenges and hardships. Lauding Mr. Raju Murugan for his courage for making a bold movie that was harshly critical of the establishment, Mr. Kathir said that the movie was also a clarion call for people to come together against all social injustices.

J. Balasubramanian, Assistant Professor from the Department of Journalism in Madurai Kamaraj University, K. Divya from All India Students’ Association, V. Kaniamuthan, State deputy general secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, K. Samuel Raj from Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, Durai Guna, writer, and R. Vinoth, journalist, also spoke at the function.

Mu. Ramsamy, former head of Department of Drama at Tamil University, and writer Bava Chelladurai, who played prominent roles in the movie, were also felicitated.