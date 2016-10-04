In a daylight robbery, an Assistant Professor, R.S. Rajkiran (25) of Tiruvannamalai, was assaulted by an armed gang that robbed at knife point his gold chain, mobile phone and motorbike near Perungudi on Sunday morning.

The police said that Rajkiran, working in a college near Srivilliputtur, was coming to the Postal Training Centre near Airport to meet his friend Naveen who had come from Erode.

While riding on his motorbike on Perungudi-Airport Road in Virusankulam, two motorbikes had followed him at around 7.50 a.m. Five persons were riding on the motorbikes.

Suddenly, one of them hit Rajkiran with a cricket bat and pushed his motorbike.

Unexpected

Shocked by the unexpected attack, Rajkiran lost control of his vehicle and fell down.

Later, the accused surrounded him with one of them brandishing a knife. As the victim did not resist, the gang members yanked his two sovereign gold chain, a mobile phone and his motorbike and fled the scene.

The Tirumangalam Taluk police are investigating.