The golden jubilee celebrations of the All India Association for Christian Higher Education (AIACHE) commenced here on Friday.

Speakers at the inaugural session, held at the American College, expressed concern over the present education system, especially, when the Union government was introducing its new education policy.

The National Council of Churches in India (NCCI) general secretary Roger Gaikwad said that beyond building the nation there was a need to reform the nation from the education aspect.

Today, education was seen more and more as commercialised in our country. It appeared to be a privilege of the elite.

There were pressures and challenges from various groups and there were interpretations to the term — education.

Under no circumstances, quality has to be maintained and there shall not be any compromise. To keep up the commitment, it was time institutions like the AIACHE and its members spread across the country, rose up and indulged in thought process, Rev. Dr. Gaikwad said.

In his inaugural address, NCCI president P.C. Singh said that the faculty members had to produce intellectually competent, morally upright, socially committed and spiritually inspired citizens of the country. He urged the institutions to revisit the objectives and prepare for tomorrow’s needs.

The Bishop, CSI Diocese of Madurai Ramnad, M. Joseph, said that education was a right of every people. Education was key to transformation. Education helped in promotion and peace. Education, thus, had to be participative.

United Board vice-president (programs) Wong Wai Ching Angela offered felicitation. D. Daniel Ezhilarasu general secretary AIACHE gave an introduction to the conference.

In his presidential address, R.W. Alexander Jesudasan, president, AIACHE, said that only after Missionaries came here, more and more people got benefitted as educational institutions were established in many cities.

Out of the top 50 colleges in the country, Christian run institutions played a pivotal role. In a transforming scenario, there was a need for protecting and also safeguarding the identity. He appealed to the members to ensure that Christian run institutions should be a place of unique experience and not just a place for education.

The American College Principal, M. Davamani Christober, welcomed the gathering. Bursar Helen Ratna Monica proposed a vote of thanks.

About 1500 delegates from as many as 28 States across the country are participating in the conference, which would conclude on Tuesday.