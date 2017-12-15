Plea seeks action against illegal quarrying

more-in

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday, hearing a petition seeking appropriate action against illegal quarrying in Sivaganga, appointed an Advocate Commissioner to inspect and report on the quarrying.

Justice R. Mahadevan appointed C. Deepak as Advocate Commissioner and directed him to inspect and file a report. The case was adjourned to January 4. The petitioner, A. Lingadurai of Sivaganga, claimed that a private party was granted licence to quarry savudu sand. However, river sand was indiscriminately quarried from Parathavayal Kanmai located two kilometres away from the quarry site.

The ecology of the place was impacted due to the quarrying and the State also incurred loss, said the petitioner. Though complaints were made to the Sivaganga district authorities, no action to prevent the illegal quarrying had been taken. Hence the plea for appropriate action and appointment of an Advocate Commissioner, the petition said.