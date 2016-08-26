Bharat Sanchar Nigam limited (BSNL) has launched a new plan of unlimited data usage under its 3G mobile service for a tariff of Rs. 1,099 valid for 30 days.

Its Tiruchi circle Principal General Manager V. Raju, who holds additional charge of general manager, Madurai telecom district, told reporters here on Thursday that it was for the first time unlimited data usage without any reduction in speed was being provided by the BSNL.

He also added that the Sunday free-calling plan to any landline or mobile number across the country from BSNL landline, apart from night free-calling facility, has become a hit among telephone users. “We are also promoting landline with an introductory offer of providing landline connections at a monthly rental of Rs. 49,” he said. A free SIM card would also be issued to customers.

The offer was open to new customers and was valid for six months.