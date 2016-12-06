Will south continue to be AIADMK’s fort post-Jayalalithaa?

more-in

MADURAI: Between the AIADMK and the DMK, a majority of the electorate from southern districts has favoured “two-leaves” more times than the “rising sun,” barring the 1996 general election.

In south Tamil Nadu, which comprises nine districts from Theni to Kanyakumari, the AIADMK had been the preferred choice of people. The affinity of south was well reciprocated by AIADMK founder the late MGR and her successor Jayalalithaa too.

The tradition seemed to continue that even in the recently held general election in May 2016, but for Kanyakumari district, where the ruling party could not open its account, the AIADMK won almost more than two-thirds of the 63 seats, thus pushing its arch rival DMK to the back seat.

According to political observers, the charisma and the command Jayalalithaa gave her party impressive wins. For instance, out of the 10 Assembly constituencies in Madurai, eight went to the AIADMK. Likewise, the party swept Theni district. Her party men referred to her as ‘Marathi Magal’ (a Marava woman). When she took over the party reins in the 1980s, its membership in the south was at around 27 lakh. Today, it has a strength of 1.5 crore.

But, the big question nowis, in the passing away of the iconic leader, will the AIADMK be able to continue its performance?

The first acid test would be the local body elections, which stand postponed. According to reliable sources, elected representatives should be in place before March in all local bodies.

Though the promises made by the AIADMK had not been fully implemented - be it the formation of Madurai-Thoothukudi industrial corridor or other major development projects -- the mass appeal of Jayalalithaa alone enabled the party to emerge victorious six months ago.

In the southern districts, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi had Mayors representing the AIADMK in the outgoing councils. The moot question is: Will the party retain its bastion and maintain south TN as its fort?