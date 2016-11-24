Untouchability Eradication Front observes fast

UP IN ARMS: Members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front staging a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ; - L_Balachandar

The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) which was fighting for priesthood to G Michael Raj, a Dalit theology student, staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

Its State president P Sampath deplored that the Sivaganga Diocese had been preventing Dalits, especially those from Devendra Kula Vellalar community from becoming priests. Michael Raj was denied priesthood because he hailed from the community.

Though there was a large number of dalit Christians from the community in Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, Dalits were prevented from becoming priests.

He dismissed the charge that Michael Raj was denied priesthood as he failed to complete the theology course when he was suspended on disciplinary grounds.

“The denial of priesthood was part of a larger conspiracy to prevent Dalits from becoming priests in Sivaganga diocese,” he alleged.

More than a dozen Churches remained closed in RS Mangalam and Oriyur over the issue for the last couple of years but the Sivaganga diocese continued to ignore the demand of Dalit Christians, he said.

The front would be forced to stage an agitation in front of the Bishop’s house in Sivaganga if he failed to intervene and accord priesthood to Michael Raj.

The diocese maintained that Michael Raj, who was pursuing theology at St Paul’s seminary in Tiruchi, was suspended in the fourth year along with five others on disciplinary grounds and the question of his ordination as priest did not arise since he has not completed the course.

Alleging that honour killings were on the rise in the State, Mr. Sampath said both the Centre and State government failed to curb such murders. Other parties too were silent on the issue, he said and demanded separate law to deal with the crime.