SHGs oppose opening of TASMAC outlet

Members of self-help groups from Rajavinkovil Panchayat near Puthiyamputhur who came to the collectorate in Thoothukudi on Monday demanding closure of TASMAC shop.

People, including members of self-help groups, from Rajavinkovil panchayat near Puthiyamputhur thronged the Collectorate here on Monday, seeking the intervention of the district administration to stall the move to start a TASMAC liquor outlet.

In a petition submitted to Collector M. Ravikumar, they claimed that efforts were being made to open a new TASMAC shop near a hospital at Rajavinkovil.

The cadres of Communist Party of India (Marxist), led by town secretary D. Raja, submitted a petition to the Collector seeking basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets and pandals in front of banks, where a large number of people waited to withdraw money or exchange demonetised notes.