Madurai

SHGs oppose opening of TASMAC outlet

Members of self-help groups from Rajavinkovil Panchayat near Puthiyamputhur who came to the collectorate in Thoothukudi on Monday demanding closure of TASMAC shop.   | Photo Credit: N_RAJESH;N_RAJESH

more-in

People, including members of self-help groups, from Rajavinkovil panchayat near Puthiyamputhur thronged the Collectorate here on Monday, seeking the intervention of the district administration to stall the move to start a TASMAC liquor outlet.

In a petition submitted to Collector M. Ravikumar, they claimed that efforts were being made to open a new TASMAC shop near a hospital at Rajavinkovil.

The cadres of Communist Party of India (Marxist), led by town secretary D. Raja, submitted a petition to the Collector seeking basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets and pandals in front of banks, where a large number of people waited to withdraw money or exchange demonetised notes.

Post a Comment
More In Madurai
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2016 9:58:14 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/SHGs-oppose-opening-of-TASMAC-outlet/article16686317.ece

© The Hindu