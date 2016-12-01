Rain keeps people indoorsand away from ‘ATM duty’

MONEY FOR THE TAKING: Empty chairs welcome the lone visitor at the ATM koisk near Madurai railway junction on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S_James

Those who braved incessant drizzle walk away with money in quick time

On the first day of the month when salaries are credited to bank accounts, rain played spoilsport and forced people to stay indoors on Thursday. Unusually, after demonetisation, a majority of standalone ATM kiosks remained deserted.

Though banks were prepared to face the challenge of issuing currencies to the cardholders on the first day of the month, the inclement weather, following Cyclone Nada, came in handy for them.

Many were surprised to find ‘empty’ ATM kiosks in and around Madurai railway junction and Mattuthavani Integrated Bus stand where the footfalls are heavy. Many were under the impression that there was no cash in the machine, as is the case after demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes on November 8. But the reason was people did not venture out into the cold and rain which started early as 8 a.m.. Bank officials said the very few who braved the rain walked away with cash in quick time.

Sankaran, a TNSTC employee, said he was happy to withdraw cash with ease at an ATM kiosk off Bypass Road at 9.30 a.m.

However, as the day progressed, when there was a respite from the rain, there was a mad rush everywhere. The irony was people had to be content with Rs 4,000 only, Rajesh, an Armed Reserve policeman, said while waiting at an ATM koisk near Mariamman Temple.

Keeping in mind the salary withdrawal rush, the State Bank of India, which has the most number of bank branches and ATM kiosks in the city, had put up a huge shamiana at the main branch for the benefit of customers.

Mobile ATM

Its mobile ATM was positioned at six to eight places during the day, through which Rs. 22 lakh was disbursed. The mobile van carrying the ATM kiosk was recently launched in the city. Divisional General Manager Manikandan Nair said, “Depending on the floating population, we moved it to Collectorate complex, Mattuthavani bus stand, Periyar bus stand and Government Rajaji Hospital.”

SBI chief manager R. Alagarsami said one more mobile ATM would be moved to Ramanathapuram soon.

Private bank managers said they faced difficulty in getting smaller denomination currencies and that their standalone ATMs were dry due to cash shortage. The point-of-sale machines were available only in metros, which could dispense Rs. 2,500 per swipe, they said and hoped the problem to ease in a week.