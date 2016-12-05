Demonstration cancelled

more-in

DINDIGUL: Hindu Munnani State president Kadeshwara C. Subramaniam on Monday announced cancellation of the ‘saffron flag demonstration’ by the Hindu Munnani scheduled to be held on December 6 owing to the critical heath condition of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Talking to press persons, he said this decision was taken at the organisation’s State administrative committee meeting held on Monday morning as the situation turned abnormal since Sunday night. Moreover, several people had been praying for the speedy recovery of the Chief Minister, he added.