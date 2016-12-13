Madurai

Birth anniversary of Umaru Pulavar celebrated

The 375th birth anniversary of Tamil poet Umar, who was called ‘Umaru Pulavar,’ was celebrated at his birth place in Ettayapuram on Tuesday. The programme was organised by the Umaru Pulavar Sangam. U. Khaja Mydheen, descendant of the legendary poet and president of the Sangam, welcomed the gathering. Participants garlanded the poet’s statue at his memorial. The poet is well known for his work Seerapuranam, an epic poem. Ilasai Manian, secretary, Raghunathan Library, Bharathi Research Centre, spoke on the life of the late poet and his thoughts on Seerapuranam. The poet’s memorial (dargah), which was built in 1921 by Pitchai Konar, stood as an example for communal harmony, he said. G. Srinivasan, industrialist, presided over the programme. Rev. Fr. Amaladoss, secretary, Don Bosco Arts and Science College, Keezha Eral; E. R. Mayavan, retired teacher; P. Syed Mohammed, Manager, Virudhunagar Higher Secondary School, and S. Peer Mohammed, Professor, Tamil Nadu Veterinary College, also spoke. M. Badhushah, secretary of the Sangam, proposed a vote of thanks.

More In Madurai
