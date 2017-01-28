Ample evidence of police excess: Mutharasan

R. Mutharasan, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India, addressing a protest meeting in the city on Saturday.

Claiming that there was ample evidence of excessive use of force and arson by Tamil Nadu police on the last day of pro-jallikattu protests, R. Mutharasan, State secretary, Communist Party of India, demanded a thorough enquiry by a sitting judge of the Madras High Court into the violent incidents.

Addressing a protest meeting here as part of a State-wide programme organised by People’s Welfare Front on Saturday against police excess, he blamed the police for destroying the livelihood of fishing communities in Chennai during the violence that erupted last Monday.

He also blamed the police and the State government for branding those who participated in the protests as anti-social elements. “The protests were not just for jallikattu. They were also due to the angst against the Centre and State governments and the continuous injustice meted out to Tamil Nadu,” he added.

He also questioned whether the decision to allow police to use excessive force to end the protest was taken by Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on his own or under the guidance of the Central government.

Mr. Mutharasan also took a jibe at Tamil Nadu police for allegedly demeaning the word ‘thozhar (friend or comrade)’ by stating that those who addressed each other as ‘thozhar’ were anti-social.

“Certain police officers do not understand the greatness of the word. They do not know that even Periyar used to address others as ‘thozhar.’ Even Chief Minister Panneerselvam used the word ‘thozhar’ to address Fidel Castro, while passing a condolence resolution in Assembly, ” he said.

A. Soundararajan, Central Committee member, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and V. Kaniamuthan, State deputy general secretary, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, also participated in the protest.