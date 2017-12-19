‘Petrochem business to change face of Kochi’

M. Swaraj, MLA, at the petrochemicals investor meet in the city on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMESH PRD

The proposed petrochemicals park and the investments that it will draw are capable of changing the face of Kochi, said M. Swaraj, MLA, here on Monday.

He was inaugurating the first petrochemicals investor meet organised jointly by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and Kinfra here.

The meet was organised to take a look at the possibilities being opened up by the availability of five lakh tonnes of propylene annually from BPCL’s Kochi refinery.

Capacity

The capacity of the refinery has been expanded from 9.5 million tonnes a year to 15.5 million tonnes.

The government would leave nothing undone to ensure that investors had their work made easy, said Additional Chief Secretary (Industries, Commerce and Power) Paul Antony.

The sessions at the investor meet dealt with the facilities being prepared by the government agencies as well as the opportunities for downstream projects.

KSIDC managing director M. Beena welcomed the gathering. V.P. Sajeendran, MLA, and Kinfra MD K.A. Santhoshkumar were among those who spoke at the inauguration of the business summit.