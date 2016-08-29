Mother Teresa will be declared a saint by Pope Francis in Rome on September 4

Way back in 1959 when the world was just beginning to take note of the works of a Sister Teresa, it was A. Adappur, a young Jesuit, who introduced Malayalis to the world of the future Saint Teresa of Calcutta.

N.V. Krishna Warrier, who was the editor of the publication in which the article appeared in Malayalam in January of the year, took keen interest in her works, recalled Father Adappur, 91. The article appeared over four pages, providing a quick glimpse of her works.

He said he came to know of Sister Teresa’s works through his companions from Calcutta at the Pune seminary. Among them, her works were a serious topic of discussion and Fr. Adappur felt it was time that the larger world knew of Sister Teresa. It was a time when the trailblazing nature of her work had begun to shake and stir the world’s conscience.

Fr. Adappur said he received substantial help from the busy Sister Teresa herself, who wrote to him two letters towards the end of 1958 and in early 1959. The letters, though brief, explained the nature and spread of her works in Calcutta.

He said he considered the letters special even before Mother Teresa became a citizen of the world. The letters are well-preserved and continue to be a source of inspiration for him.

A big delegation from Kerala, including a delegation representing the State government, will be in Rome on September 4 when Mother Teresa will be declared a saint by Pope Francis.