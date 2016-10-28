The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered that the outstanding amount in the account opened for the liver transplantation surgery of a nine-month-old girl, Aliya Fathima, of Thiruvananthapuram be set aside for her future treatment. The baby, suffering from liver cirrhosis, was admitted to a private hospital on a directive of the High Court. The directive was passed on a habeas corpus petition filed by the baby’s father of who said that his estranged wife and her father were not taking steps to admit the baby in the hospital for treatment. The court directed that steps be taken to secure the amount of Rs.7,20,404.13, along with any other contributions or interest thereon, for the future treatment of the child Aliya Fathima.