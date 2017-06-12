Collector directs officials to clear waterlogging on city corridor

more-in

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla has directed the Public Works Department and Kochi Corporation to immediately clear the waterlogging along the Travancore Gate at Naval Base, Banerjee Road, government guest house and Park Avenue Road areas immediately, ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Kochi metro on June 17.

The Collector also directed the officials to repair the potholes in areas such as High Court premises, Park Avenue Road, Hospital Road, the western side of Ernakulam Siva Temple, Centre Square Mall on MG Road, Jose Junction, Thevara Junction, Atlantis, near Venduruthy bridge and the road leading to Katari Bagh. Mr. Safirulla visited these places on Sunday to review the situation.

The officials told him that the drainage had to be cleaned to clear the waterlogging near the government guest house. The Collector asked the Public Works Department and Kochi Corporation to jointly carry out the work in the region. Several potholes have developed along Park Avenue Road following the rains. The pathetic situation in the area had to be remedied at the earliest, he said. Officials of the corporation and the PWD told the Collector that Kochi Metro Rail should clear the waterlogging along MG Road as the road was now under the agency as part of the metro work.

The district administration has stepped up preparatory works ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit on June 17. Repair works will be carried out on the Naval Base-Kaloor Road. Steps will be taken to prevent flooding on the premises and to streamline parking and

Apart from the General Hospital, directions will be issued to all hospitals on the corridor to be ready to cater to any emergency. Directions have already been given to the Fire and Rescue Services Department, Kochi Corporation, GCDA, and the food safety wing to be on the alert.

According to the tentative programme, Mr. Modi will arrive in a special flight at the Naval Airport on Willingdon Island. He will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues at the guest house at the Naval Base or in the city. He will then leave for the metro’s inauguration at the Kaloor stadium.