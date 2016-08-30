Vice President Hamid Ansari will inaugurate the Vidyadhanam educational scholarship, instituted by K.V. Thomas, MP, in Kochi on Wednesday.

Dr. Ansari will inaugurate the programme at a function to be held at the St. Teresa’s College auditorium at 11.45 a.m.

The scholarship, instituted with the support of the State Bank of India, is implemented by the K.V. Thomas Vidyadhanam Trust.

The scheme will benefit students of government and aided schools in the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency.

948 students

An amount of Rs.2,500 will be deposited in the name of students in the bank, and passbooks will be handed over to them. This year, as many as 948 students became eligible for the scholarship, according to the organisers.