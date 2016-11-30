When Tughlaq took stock of demonetisation

POWER PLAY: A street play on demonetisation, Tughlaq Pattam 2016, being staged in front of the RBI regional office in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Central government’s decision to demonetise high value currency notes has drawn comparisons from certain quarters with the reforms implemented by medieval ruler Mohammed bin Tughlaq.

So, what indeed would Tughlaq have thought of the move had he been alive in this age?

A 30-minute-long street play Tughlaq Pattam 2016 written and directed by Mavoor Vijayan, State executive member of Bank Employees Federation of India and member of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, takes the audience through the far reaching consequences of demonetisation in the form of a narrative woven around the character of Tughlaq and two qawwali singers who accompany him.

The play staged in front of the regional office of the Reserve Bank of India at Kaloor in protest against demonetisation on Tuesday evening drew crowds. It brought alive the 14th century ruler from the pages of history as he sets out to gather information about demonetisation.

The play first staged in Kozhikode had since then been staged in Malappuram and Kannur. “Kochi was our fourth venue and we plan to stage it across all 14 districts,” said Mr. Vijayan.