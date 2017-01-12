Two lakh people visit Biennale in first month

Visitors at the entrance of Aspinwall House, Fort Kochi, one of the main venues of Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Nearly two lakh visitors have followed the contemporary art trail, visiting the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) 2016, which got under way in 12/12/16, over the past one month.

With more than two months to go for the edition to close on March 29, the strong turnout far exceeds those registered at this juncture in the 2012 and 2014 editions. It also suggests that the total attendance of the ongoing edition will compare well with the numbers from the previous editions. Over its runs in 2012 and 2014, the KMB received about four lakh and five lakh visitors respectively.

“The People’s Biennale is living up to its reputation. Its popularity reflects the positive impact the event has had on not only art and culture in the State, but also the economy and tourism sector. The Biennale has become an important gateway between Kerala and the world,” said Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran.

The figure takes into account both ticketed and non-ticketed entries to the 12 Biennale venues as also the crowds that have turned up for an ongoing series of special offerings, including seminars, film screenings, music and dance performances.

Crowds outside the venues, Aspinwall House in particular, have swelled as the Biennale progressed, especially after Mondays were rendered ticketless and free.

The two Mondays, December 26 and January 2, during the year-end holiday period in December registered record turnouts of 20,000 and 25,000 visitors respectively.

“International artists, gallerists and curators of biennales and art fairs from around the world have visited the Biennale and have remarked that the scale and participation of this edition has been noticeably more than previous editions. The art world is talking about our Biennale,” said KMB co-founder Bose Krishnamachari.