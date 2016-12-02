POSCO Act invoked against victim

more-in

KOCHI: Days after a 12-year-old boy was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act on the charge of impregnating a teenage girl, the Kalamassery police on Thursday invoked the same Act against the girl.

The girl had given birth to a baby girl and accused the boy of being responsible.

The boy was booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act as well as the POCSO Act. However, a juvenile court directed the police to charge the girl under the POCSO Act as both of them were minors.

The hospital was also charged for breaching the POCSO Act by not informing the police of the incident.

DNA report awaited

We will record the arrest of the girl soon as she is still under medical care,” the Kalamassery police said. A DNA report in the case is also being awaited.