Much ado about two ‘tell-tail’ embryos

Personnel at the Puthencruz police station in the Ernakulam Rural Police limits were kept on their toes for several hours after some locals found a packet containing what they thought were two human foetuses here on Tuesday. Scientific examinations, however, later confirmed that the foetuses were canine embryos.

The episode began to unfold in the morning after some locals spotted “three-month-old foetuses’’ at an isolated location near Tholamkulath Chira in Kolencherry.

The embryos, wrapped in a newspaper, were kept in a plastic carry bag. The locals found flies swarming over the cover. They soon alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

“A woman passing by the area, who worked as a nurse at a medical college, confirmed that they were aborted foetuses. Following this, a scientific expert and the police photographer were called in and the police surgeon at Muvattupuzha was asked to be prepared for an urgent autopsy,” said Jayaprasad, sub inspector of police.

Besides, four policemen including two additional sub-inspectors were deployed at the spot to prevent any external intervention.

Meanwhile, the police began a parallel investigation into abortions carried out by hospitals in the region.

The tension in the air, however, gave way to guffaws when the Station House Officer in Kolencherry opened the carry bag in the presence of the scientific expert. Both the embryos had tails on their back and hair all over the body. “We later confirmed them to be canine embryos’’, the official said.

As the onlookers slowly receded, the police removed the embryos from the location and buried them.