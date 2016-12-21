MC Road development: Rs.1.82 cr. given to landowners

more-in

The first phase of distribution of compensation for people who who had handed over their land for development of the MC Road between Velloorkunnam post office junction to Muvattupuzha town was held on Tuesday.

District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirulla presented cheques worth Rs.1.82 crore to 15 land owners.

Eldo Abraham, MLA, inaugurated the programme. He urged the public to extend full cooperation for the development of MC Road.

The distribution of compensation has put an end to litigations that were filed in connection with the land acquisition process since 2010.

The development of the MC Road from Ettumanur is in its final lap. Widening of the road till Koothattukulam has been completed. Work has been progressing fast in other areas. But widening of Ettumanur-Chengannur stretch is pending. Work is also progressing along the Changanassery-Thiruvalla route.

Land acquisitions are mainly required along the stretch between Muvattupha and Ettumanur. With the land acquisition process progressing, hopes are high on the project easing the congestion experienced in Muvattupuzha town.