Lodgings for migrant workers

more-in

Labour Minister T. P. Ramakrishnan has said that the government will start rehabilitation centres for migrant workers in all districts.

The first such centre, which will accommodate over 760 workers, will begin functioning at Kanjikode in Palakkad within three months, he said while inaugurating the awareness class and medical camp for migrant workers organised by the Labour Department in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation at Ambalamugal here on Tuesday.

The rehabilitation centre at Ernakulam will come up on KINFRA’s land at Kalamassery. There are plans to start a centre at Perumbavoor, home to thousands of migrant workers. A nominal rent would be collected from the occupants. The centres will have facilities for washing clothes and cooking. It will also have health care facilities for the workers.