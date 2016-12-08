It is now for PWD to take a call on Vyttila, Kundannoor flyovers

KOCHI: With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) expressing reluctance to construct flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor, the Public Works Department (PWD) is expected to take a call shortly on going ahead with its twin flyover proposals.

A high-ranking PWD (NH wing) official said the department had forwarded to the State government a communication from the NHAI on the matter. “We have also informed the government of the no-objection certificate issued by the NHAI to the PWD to build six-lane flyovers at the two junctions on the Edappally-Aroor NH 47 bypass, which is owned by the authority,” he added.

Now, the government has to decide on the next course of action. The PWD’s proposals (for a Rs.113-crore flyover at Vyttila and a Rs.89-crore project at Kundannoor) have been granted all mandatory clearances except the department’s technical sanction. The delay might result in marginal cost escalation, the official said.

The PWD had spent nearly Rs.3 crore on preparing a detailed project report (DPR) and design for the flyovers. “The flyovers at Edappally and Palarivattom were built using State funds as handing over the projects to the NHAI would have led to delay, steep increase in project cost and subsequent hike in toll collected from motorists. The PWD can invite tenders within weeks if the government hands over the work to it,” said another PWD official.

In the meantime, P.T. Thomas, MLA, has written to Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran, seeking his urgent intervention in the issue considering the chaos at Vyttila junction. “I have also sought a meeting of all stakeholders to take a call on the issue. A flyover to smoothen traffic flow is long overdue here and Kundannoor. An alternative ring road too is needed,” he said.

The flyover projects for which administrative sanction was issued in 2013 suffered delay despite then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy laying the foundation stones in February as the LDF government cited paucity of funds and wanted the NHAI to build them.