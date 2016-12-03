Govt. pledges support to Kochi-Muziris Biennale

more-in

The festival will give a thrust to the local economy, says official.

Various government departments will work in concert to make the forthcoming Kochi Muziris Biennale a grand cultural festival that the State is hosting for visitors from within India and abroad, a big success, Tourism Principal Secretary V. Venu has said.

The festival would give a thrust to the local economy, Dr. Venu maintained at a meeting of officials held at the guest house here to review the preparations for the grand festival of contemporary art.

District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirulla said steps would be taken to improve mobility of visitors across the venues of the Biennale and to mainland Ernakulam. Transportation facilities, including regular KSRTC services to Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, would be bettered and parking arrangements would be made. City Police Commissioner M.P. Dinesh said the police had made arrangements for the security and safety of visitors besides traffic arrangements.

Adila Abudlla, Fort Kochi Sub Collector, said the mobile App leading to details of the Biennale would be revamped and posters and stickers announcing the fest would be pasted on vehicles. There was also a plan to train auto drivers to double up as tour guides, given the tourist potential of West Kochi.

Government officials and officials and artists of the Kochi Biennale Foundation took part in the meeting.