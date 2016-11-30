Call for plan to tackle water scarcity

more-in

C. Ravindranath, Minister for Education, who is in-charge of the district, on Tuesday asked the district administration to take steps to face the impending drought. He said that a master plan was necessary for each Assembly constituency to ward off the water crisis.

On account of the failure of the monsoon, water resources in the district would face severe strain, hence planning at the constituency level became important, he said.

The review meeting, attended by all the MLAs in the district and officials of the departments concerned, was briefed on the various projects in the district, complaints, delays in executing projects and the explanations for the delay.

Problems could be addressed only when projects were developed in a decentralised manner, the Minister said. He called for a think-tank session in this regard next month.

He asked for immediate submission of projects that were viable and could be implemented by December 30 and discussed problems of water shortage in each constituency.

District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirullah presided over the meeting. MLAs P. T. Thomas, Antony John and Anwar Sadat were present.