United Kingdom Parliament MP Virendra Sharma and others calling on Telangana Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma at Secretariat on Monday.- PHOTO: By Arrangement

Member of United Kingdom Parliament Virendra Sharma and British South India Council of Commerce Chief Coordinator Sujit S. Nair, on Monday called on Telangana Legislative Council Chairman K. Swamy Goud at the latter’s chambers.

The British delegation comprised several other dignitaries. The visitors were understood to have announced that soon, a UK Telangana Business Chamber would be set up as an independent organisation with the exclusive objective of promoting Telangana in the UK and Europe.

They said that such an organisation would serve as a growth engine to promote the the youngest State of India as a preferred destination for investments and thus contribute to it’s growth, said a press release.

Among others present during the meeting with the foreign delegation were Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidya Sagarm Deputy Chief Ministers Kadiyam Srihari and Md. Mahmood Ali, Home Minister Naini Narsimha Reddy.

Leader of the Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir, Chief Whip Paturi Sudhakar Reddy and Whips Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and B. Venkateshwarlu were also present on the occasion.